Karen Jo (Finley) Abbott, 57, of Richmond, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born on November 11, 1965, in Richmond, the daughter of George and Barbara (Hardin) Finley. She was united in marriage to Larry Abbott of Richmond on January 11, 2000; he survives of the home.

