Karen Jo (Finley) Abbott, 57, of Richmond, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Karen was born on November 11, 1965, in Richmond, the daughter of George and Barbara (Hardin) Finley. She was united in marriage to Larry Abbott of Richmond on January 11, 2000; he survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: her mother, Barbara Finley of Richmond; two sons, Aron (Melissa) Meek and Eric Meek, both of Richmond; two daughters, Tiffany Abbott of Richmond and Ali (Austin) Gragg of Independence; 10 grandchildren, Caidyn Meek, Bentlee Meek, Layton Meek, Ricky Russ, Hunter Russ, Caden Russ, Grayson Meek, Arabella Meek, Adrianna Abbott and Delaney Gragg; two nieces, Amanda (Johnny) Swartz and Katie (Justin) Houser; and sister, Jacquie (Kevin) Duffett of Richmond. She is also survived by two furbabies, Peanut and Coco.
She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Karla Utley; and nephew, Christopher Utley.
Karen was reared and educated in Hardin and graduated in the class of 1984. She loved being outdoors, scrapbooking, spending time with her grandkids, the Kansas City Chiefs, camping, fishing and traveling. She was known for her track ability in high school. Karen will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia Society. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral services will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery, Hardin. Please remember to share your memories of Karen with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
