Karen Lou Mize
JULY 18, 1942 – DECEMBER 16, 2020
Karen Lou (Barber) Mize, 78, of Kearney, Missouri, passed on December 16th, 2020 at Liberty Hospital.
Karen was born on July 18th, 1942, to Willis Eugene Barber and Katherine Lucille (Fleharty) Barber of Kansas City, Missouri. She was a proud graduate of Paseo High School. She attended college in the 60s and went on to have a resume of wonderful endeavors such as owner of Filter Queen, which opened businesses around the country; owned her own drilling company; and later in life, co-owned a trucking company with one of her friends. Karen not only was a talented businesswoman, but also a published poet.
We can thank her for Common Sense for Common People, which she spearheaded. It is now the oldest Tea Party in Missouri and keeps growing.
She was never one to sit on the sidelines, but instead was very involved in community activities of both North Kansas City and her home community of Kearney.
Karen was a patriot with a gift of gab (probably comes from the Irish-American Heritage), which attracted people to her. She loved music (mostly hits from the 50s), travel, learning and reading.
Karen leaves behind one daughter, Kimberley McClure-Reeter; three grandchildren, Ashley Gauthier, Courtney Burnett, Kelsey Reeter; along with five great-grandchildren, William Gauthier, Taylor Gauthier, Cayden Burnett, Payton Boyd and Tristan Johnson.
The family asks that the friends of Karen join us Saturday, January 30th, 2021, for her celebration of life. The celebration will be held at the First Christian Church (2151 S. Jefferson St. Kearney, MO) at 2 p.m.
