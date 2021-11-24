Karl Edward Shade, 92, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, in Raymore, Missouri. He was born on Nov. 23, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri to Virgil E. and Elsa H. Shade (nee Rorert).
He graduated from Orrick High School in Orrick, Missouri in 1946, followed by graduation from William Jewell college in 1950, where he was a member of the Sigma Pi Sigma and Sigma Nu fraternities. He later added a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University.
Karl was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. After attending OCS, he was commissioned as a first lieutenant. Karl was stationed at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. He served in the reserves until the 1960s.
While serving in the Army, Karl married Anne Ferril on June 10, 1951. They were married for over 61 years until her death in 2012. They are survived by three sons: Karl Randall (wife Nancy), Gary Ferril (wife Debbie) and Lee Edward Shade (wife Helen).
Upon leaving the Army, he went to work for the Applied Physics Laboratory of Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. He retired from there in 1988.
In 1994, Karl and Anne began a new life together in Holiday Island, Arkansas. They lived there until Anne’s death in 2012. Karl later moved to Raymore, Missouri and lived there until his death. He leaves behind many friends in Holiday Island and Raymore. He had a special friend in Herwanna Sayre who preceded him in death in 2019.
Karl took part in church and community activities. He taught Sunday School, served on church governing boards, delivered Meals on Wheels, and helped the elderly file income taxes. He was a member of the Elks Club of Holiday Island, Arkansas. Karl enjoyed playing golf, tennis, pickleball, sudoku and especially bridge.
Karl is also survived by seven grandchildren (David, Sarah, Lindsey, Kelsey, Taylor, Kyle and Kayla) and seven great-grandchildren (Wesley, Elizabeth, William, Jane, Rachel, Jack, Cassandra and one more due shortly).
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Interment service was held at Arley United Methodist Church near Kearney, Missouri with immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Arley United Methodist Church.
