Karle Eugene Snyder was born in Kansas City, MO to Fred Snyder and Margaret Goddard December 17, 1940. Karle graduated from Liberty High School in 1958. For more than 40 years Karle helped others see the world a bit better. In 1962, he began his lifelong passion as an apprentice learning all phases of the optical laboratory and in 1976 he was promoted to lead optician. He dedicated his professional life to supporting vision care as an optician.

Karle loved his family. He married Mary Katherine Goeking on November 23, 1968. They moved to Kearney, MO in 1970 where the Snyder family would live a life full of fun and laughs. Karle enjoyed the little things in life. He was a happy and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and dog father.

