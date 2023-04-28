"The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well."

Karol Joan (Peterson) Thomas, age 84, passed away on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023 at 11:15 p.m. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years Dwayne A. Thomas of Liberty, MO. Her daughter and son-in-law Kristen and Charles Johnson, of Lake Saint Louis, MO. Her grandson Bryan Johnson and his wife Ashlee of Columbia, MO. And her great grandchildren Peyton, Rory, Elijah, and Emerson. She was preceded in death and welcomed into Heaven by her daughter Linda Thomas, her parents David and Ellen Peterson, and her most cherished of family and friends who died too soon. She was a breast cancer survivor. She was a Daughter. A Wife. A Mother. A Grandmother. A Friend. And a proud Nurse. Karol had lived the last fifteen years of her life with Alzheimer’s, and the last nineteen months in the loving care of the excellent staff at Oxford Grand in Kansas City, MO.

