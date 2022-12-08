Katherine “Kate” Griffith, 88, passed away at Benton House – Lenexa, Kansas on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from natural causes surrounded by her children.
Kate was born in Duluth, Minnesota and graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth. She continued her studies with a Master’s Degree in French Education from the University of Wisconsin Madison. Kate’s career in education included teaching French at William Jewell College, Liberty, Missouri, for over 25 years. She retired in 1996.
Kate was a seasonal resident of Schroeder, Minnesota and resided in the Kansas City area during the winter months. Kate and her late husband, Bill, built their retirement home in Schroeder in 1996.
Kate was an avid gardener and a long-standing member of the West End Garden Club in Cook County, Minnesota. In addition to gardening, she enjoyed painting, writing poetry, reading, classical music, and travel. She was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church, Tofte, Minnesota. Kate was also a past board member of the Schroder Area Historical Society and for many years cared for the flower beds around the building.
Kate is preceded in death by her parents, Spencer and Kathleen Ure, and her beloved husband Bill, as well as sister Janet Olson, and two brother-in-law’s, Dennis Olson and Chuck Graham. She is survived by daughter, Wendy Isley (Mitch Gloor) of Liberty, Missouri and son, Mike Griffith (Sarah Karstens) of Lenexa, Kansas. She is also survived by two grandchildren – Lauren Isley (Ben) of Arvada, Colorado and Philip Isley of Kansas City, Missouri as well as five step-grandchildren, and one great step-grandson. She is also survived by her sister, Bonnie Graham of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and brother, Spencer Ure (Doris) of Loveland, Colorado and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Kate at 1 p.m. July 2, 2023, at Zoar Lutheran Church in Tofte, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to two of Kate’s beloved organizations:
Zoar Lutheran Church of Tofte MN at: https://zoarchurch.org. Donations can also be mailed to: 7239 W Highway 61, Tofte, MN 55615
The West End Garden Club: Ginny Storlie PO Box 125 Lutsen, MN 55612
