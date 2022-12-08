Katherine “Kate” Griffith

Katherine “Kate” Griffith, 88, passed away at Benton House – Lenexa, Kansas on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from natural causes surrounded by her children.

Kate was born in Duluth, Minnesota and graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth. She continued her studies with a Master’s Degree in French Education from the University of Wisconsin Madison. Kate’s career in education included teaching French at William Jewell College, Liberty, Missouri, for over 25 years. She retired in 1996.

