Katherine Marie Howell
12/5/1950 - 4/8/2020
Katherine Marie Howell, 69, of Liberty, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Liberty, MO.
Kathryn was born December 5, 1950, in Breckenridge, MO. She is the daughter of the late Eddie B and the late Viola M (Bailey) Stephens. She married Robert Howell on June 28, 1968 at Breckinridge, MO. No Services currently. Arr: Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, 816-903-8888.
