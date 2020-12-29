Kathie Beth Musgrave, 69, of Kansas City, passed away Dec. 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Funeral services were held Dec. 30 at Hope Fellowship Church. Interment was in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens, 23215 W 75th St, Shawnee, KS 66227. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Fellowship Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Kids Alive International.
