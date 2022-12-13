Kathryn Victoria (Vicki) Palmer, who would have absolutely not wanted us to say when she was born somewhere in the Ozarks, left this world on December 2, 2022, following a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Lenne Lloyd Rife and Helen Lucille (Copeland) Rife.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Palmer.
She is survived by her four children: Nathan Palmer of Cincinnati, OH (son Sawyer), Mackenzie Hayes of Kansas City, MO (children Chloe and Xavier), Samantha Kilgore of St. Paul, MN (husband Justin, children Justin and Maggie Rose), and Justin Palmer of Kansas City, MO (wife Megan and son Jack). No, that's not a mistake; yes, there really are that many Justins. She is also survived by her sisters, Shelia Neth and Colleen Stone; as well as two brothers, Ed Alden and David Alden; many nieces and nephews; other extended family; and a wealth of friends, all of whom she loved very much.
After graduating from Smithville High School, Vicki married the love of her life. Their early years took them around the Midwest, from Nebraska to St. Louis, but eventually they gathered up the four children they had within 5 years, and returned to their hometown of Smithville. They loved each other well and truly, and gave their children a shining example of what marriage looks like between two people who adore each other. Jack Palmer would have gotten her the moon, had she asked — and she would have asked him to do just that had she ever thought about it, but she was probably too busy.
Vicki was a gifted homemaker — as long as you didn't want her to cook much beyond fried chicken and potato salad, which she absolutely nailed every time. She had an innate elegance, style, and flair for design, and wherever she lived reflected that. She was also the mom that showed up to all the games, cheering not just for her children, but all the children. She may have occasionally forgotten to pick a kid up from practice (or detention, depending on the kid), but she remained a lifelong cheerleader for her children, and later, her grandchildren. She was good at that — she wanted everyone to shine, loved celebrating that shine, and had a way of pointing out the shine in others, even when they struggled to see it on their own. Her ability to see that light in others made her own light even lovelier, and it was one of her many talents.
After she launched her four children into the world, Vicki, in her very Vicki-esque way, decided she needed a career, and managed to create a successful interior design business. Home was a sacred concept to her, and she truly enjoyed helping others create a beautiful space in which to live. She became a published author, and also a talented teacher, helping others start their own interior design businesses. She loved helping other women succeed, and her career was built upon that.
She was also a gifted photographer, capturing her love of travel with her camera, and showing the world how she saw it — beautiful, engaging, and vibrant — a reflection of her own self. Her walls were covered in those photos, so she was surrounded by memories of people she loved, places she had been, meals she had eaten, and adventures she had. Vicki was fortunate to see a lot of the world, and was in a state of perpetual planning for the next trip. Her children, having spent their whole lives being cheered on by their mother, cheered her on as she learned to navigate life without her husband after his death in 2008.
She was a lifelong learner — a voracious reader, and consumer of current events. She had a deep and abiding love for history, particularly American history. She balanced that learning with an equally healthy dose of reality TV, for which her children gave her no end of grief. She had great taste in music and clothes, awful taste in movies, and an opinion about literally everything in the world, which she was unafraid to share.
Vicki was a consummate grandma — or Mina, as her grandkids called her. She served Pringles and marshmallows and called it dinner, showed up to every Grandparent Day at school, and probably started entirely too many conversations with "Don't tell your parents." She will be deeply missed by her little minions, who firmly believe that all good things come from grandmas.
Vicki's obituary would not be complete without mentioning how much she loved the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a lifelong love, one that never waned no matter how good or bad her guys were doing that season. If they did well, it was simply nothing more than she expected. If they did not do well, then next season was definitely going to be their season.
She was a beautiful woman, spectacular, extravagant with her loves, of which there were many. She was at home no matter where she was, whether it was sitting in a lawn chair in a creek in the Ozarks, surrounded by her siblings and their sprawling brood of children, or a sidewalk cafe in Italy, or a T-ball game. She loved to laugh, spend time with her friends and family, and getting lunch with "the girls." To be completely honest, she just loved getting lunch, period. She could fashion a hell of a whistle from a blade of grass, smelled of Chanel No. 5, delighted in bad jokes and good pranks, and definitely knew how to do the Twist. She was, in a word, magic.
Though the ones she left behind feel the world has lost a little bit of its light, they are certain that when she left this world, she was greeted in the next by her husband, who undoubtedly shook his head, smiled, and asked her, "What took you so long, Vick?" Her children know he's been waiting for her, and take comfort in knowing that the giants who raised them are together again in the next life, as they were in this one.
A small, private celebration was held by her family and close friends on Saturday, December 10, where they ate tacos and margaritas from one of her favorite Mexican restaurants, laughed and cried in equal measures, and remembered how great things can come in tiny packages. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Police Foundation of Kansas City, PO Box 25198, Kansas City, MO 64119.
Her family also asks that you think of her on the Fourth of July, during the finale at a fireworks show, and when the Chiefs play the Bills. They hope when Neil Diamond comes on the radio, you hear her in the lyrics. They hope she crosses your mind when you find a great little place to eat tacos, when the lilacs bloom, and when you see the first robin of spring.
