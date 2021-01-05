Kathy Sue Dome, 64, of Liberty, MO, passed away Dec. 30, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Thurs., Jan. 7, and a service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. all at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. She is survived by her husband, Blaine; three daughters, Tonya, Kiesha, and Jessica; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two sisters.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.