Kathy Sue Dome, 64, of Liberty, MO, passed away Dec. 30, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Thurs., Jan. 7, and a service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. all at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. She is survived by her husband, Blaine; three daughters, Tonya, Kiesha, and Jessica; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two sisters.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are free for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Latest News
- Highway patrol IDs suspect who shot at troopers at HQ as Clay County man
- Senior living facility workers discuss virtues, initial apprehension to COVID-19 vaccine
- Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals recall underway
- Polls close in Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections
- These Tucsonans made the most of college football's unique 2020 season
- Election officials want a say in PA’s voting reforms, but politics may get in the way
- Husker WR signee Latrell Neville talks about learning from former Frost pupils and enrolling early
- Wagner objects to fellow Missouri Republicans’ objections to Electoral College vote
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.