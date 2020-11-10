Keith E. Arnold 81, of Holt, Missouri passed away Nov. 9, 2020. His loving wife, Janet has lost her soulmate but, knows Keith is now in heaven. To leave messages for Janet and family please visit http://brossspidlemonuments.com.
Keith was born Nov. 2, 1939 in Morvia, Iowa.
Keith is survived by his wife; Janet, and her 2 children; Ronda and Gary Roberts, and Jeff and Pam Dady, and 3 children from a previous marriage; Teresa and Steve, Deby and Gus and Jewel and Steve. He also leaves a sister Linda.
Keith was a Mason and a Deputy Sheriff in Iowa for many years. He worked for the marshal’s office. Keith was a true believer in God. He was a true handyman who could fix almost anything.
He will be missed so much. RIP my beloved husband.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home- Kearney, MO (816)628-4411
