Kelly (Anderson) Gebhardt, 55, of St. Paul, NE, formerly of Kansas City, MO passed away, May 4, 2022.
Survivors: husband, John; children, Travis Poretta and Taylor (Kevin) Chadwick; three grandchildren; stepchildren, Anna, Cole, Caleb, and Lauren Gebhardt; parents, Don E. Anderson and Mary (Jerry) Cotter Sprong; brothers, Kevin (Chris) Anderson and Kent (Lorenna) Anderson.
Celebration of Life was held May 9th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.
Donations: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
