Kenneth E. Peck, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at his home in rural Clay County Missouri surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born December 8, 1937 near Elliott, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Mable (Fox) Peck. He was raised on a farm near Elliott where he attended school. After high school, Ken served in the Iowa National Guard, and then went to work for the telephone company.
Ken was united in marriage to Delores (Dee) Woods on March 14, 1960 in Boulder, Colorado. They lived in Red Oak Iowa, and Cincinnati, Ohio before moving to rural Clay County, Mo. in 1975. After retiring from the phone company, he went on to work at the US Postal Service until he decided to retire again in 2000. His love of gardening was deep; he worked to grow many things and even began working part-time at Penrod’s Greenhouse in Kearney as a handyman. Ken was relying on the sacrifice of Christ for salvation and was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty.
Survivors include his wife, Dee Peck of home in rural Clay County, Missouri; children, Deb Cummings and husband Willie of Kansas City, MO; Diane Rabiee of Lenexa, Kansas; Mike Peck and wife Shellie of Lee’s Summit, MO; and Jim Peck and wife Tessa of Springfield, MO; five grandchildren Sophia Rabiee, Daniel Rabiee, Garrett Peck, Lorna Peck and Brenna Peck; Nieces, Georgene Juhl of Harlan, Iowa; and Lori Shrum of Omaha, NE; many other relatives and friends. Preceding Kenneth in death were his parents and sister, Lily Woods.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. for the family at Park Crest Baptist Church in Springfield, MO. and available for others online. Arr: Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, 816-903-8888.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.