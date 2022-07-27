Kenneth Robert Fleming
1/15/1937-7/25/2022
Kenneth Robert Fleming, 85 years, of Kearney, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022
Memorial Gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney 925 E. State Route 92, Kearney, MO, 816-903-8888.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.