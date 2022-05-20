Kermit N. Davis, Jr., 77, of Kearney, MO, passed away May 19, 2022, at the Veterans Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, with his wife at his side.
Kermit was born Thursday, March 8, 1945, at 11:40 wartime in the family home in Bosworth, MO. He was escorted into the world by Dr. A. G. "Boss" Brown and nurse Mrs. Floyd Hanavan. Kermit was the fifth child and only son of Kermit N. and Mazie (Watts) Davis. He joined big sisters, Margaret, Marlene, Donna and Marilyn.
Kermit attended all 12 years of education at the Bosworth school, graduating as high school class president in 1963. He was a member of little league baseball as a youth, playing designated pitcher, and later lettered in high school track and basketball. Kermit's summers were spent with his parents living in several states and working on various pipelines, including a short time in Canada. He later attended a year of college in Maryville, MO.
Kermit joined the U.S. Marine Corps on Oct. 1, 1964. He served two tours of duty on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea off the coast of Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 1, 1967, at Camp Lejeune, NC as a Sergeant. Kermit was awarded several medals and awards while serving his country during the Vietnam War.
Following military service, Kermit was employed by TWA in Kansas City, MO.
Kermit was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Link, the only daughter of the late Marvin and Pearl (Grant) Link, on November 30, 1968, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carrollton, MO by Father Francis Bachnak. To this union no children were born. During most of their married life they made their home in the Kansas City Northland until moving to Kearney in 1997.
Kermit joined the Catholic Church at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in 1998.
Kermit retired from the Department of Justice, Bureau of Prisons on Sept. 1, 1995. Once again, he was awarded several medals and letters of recognition for his outstanding service to the government. Following retirement, Kermit went to work for the Kansas City Chiefs as office security.
Kermit and Mary enjoyed traveling to many, many different states including Alaska, and a trip overseas to Rome, Italy, with fellow members of the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception and the Most Rev. Ernest "Bud" Fiedler as a wonderful tour guide of the city of Rome. They also enjoyed wonderful times with their family and friends whenever they could. There was Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, and other events too numerous to mention.
Kermit and Mary Ellen's 25th anniversary was celebrated in their home in Parkville with a second celebration at St. Mary's Church in Carrollton, where they joined Bill and Catherine Bickle with their 25th. Catherine is Mary Ellen's first cousin. Throughout the years, Kermit and Mary Ellen have held a tradition of sharing cards and memories with Bill and Catherine, celebrating their married lives. Kermit and Mary Ellen's celebration of 50 years of marriage took place on Nov. 30, 2018 quietly at home in Kearney.
Kermit was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, NARFE, the VFW, American Legion and NRA.
Kermit is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, of the home; sisters, Marlene (Davis) Bennett, Donna (Davis) Wheeler and Marilyn (Davis) Griffin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, Kermit was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret (Davis) Potter in February 2009.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Rosary at 10:15 a.m. and Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, MO. Father Michael Roach will celebrate the Mass. Graveside services, also conducted by Father Roach, with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Carrollton, MO. Following graveside, please join the family for a meal and reception to be held in Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Mercy Country Home in Liberty, MO or to the City of Kearney EMT in Kermit's memory.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
