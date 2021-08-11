Kimberly "Kim" Starr (Wilhite) Berry, 57, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2021. A Celebration of Kim's Life will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, August 14th at Hosanna! Lutheran Church, 2800 North Church Road, Liberty, Missouri 64068. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Kim was born February 8, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri to Starr and Judy Wilhite. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1981. Her passion was medicine – research and all aspects were of interest to her. Kim’s first position was with Independence Regional Hospital in Independence, Missouri as a labor and delivery technician. She also worked for the Clay County Coroner’s Office as an autopsy technician and death investigator. Kim later worked at Midwest Organ Bank as a transplant coordinator. Her last position was with Drisko, Fee and Parkins as a surgical technician. She was currently working on her Bachelor’s Degree in Healthcare Administration and Public Health.
She married Bill Berry in 1985 and they raised two children in the Kansas City area - daughter, Christina and son, David Alexander “Alex.” Kim was an excellent cook and she especially loved making lasagna. She made everything from scratch when she could. Kim had a warm and generous heart. She loved traveling whenever she could and was looking forward to going to the beach. Kim would have moved Heaven and Earth for her family.
Kim is survived by her husband, Bill Berry; her parents, Starr and Judith Wilhite; her children, Christina Swann (David), and David Alexander “Alex” Berry (Danielle); her grandchildren, Alyssa, Cayden, Lukas, and Annie; her great-grandson, Morgan; her sister, Lisa “Wilhite” McGinnis; her nieces and nephews, Ashleigh, Jessica, Tyler (Jamie), Christopher, and Aidan McGinnis; her dear friend and surrogate daughter, Sarah Tarok; her great-nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Kim may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.