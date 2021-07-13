Kristine (Kris) J. Routh
May 23, 1953- July 8, 2021
Kristine “Kris” Routh, 68 of Kearney, Mo passed away July 8, 2021. Kristine was married to the love of her life Dennis since Oct. 13, 1973. She was a stay- at-home mom to their children Jason and Jeff and then began her career working at the Mid-Continent Public Library in Kearney before she retired. Kris loved watching her granddaughters MaKaely and Cheyenne play fast pitch softball, if she was unable to attend the game, she watched from an app on her phone. Kris also cherished the time that she got to spend and care for her grandson Wyatt, while his mom worked.
She is preceded in death by her parents William T.(Sr.) and Jeanette Rosson and her sister JoLynn Palley.
Survivors include her husband Dennis Routh of Kearney, Mo., her children Jason Routh of Kearney, Mo, Jeff (Richelle) Routh of Holt, Mo., and her Grandchildren MaKaely, Cheyenne and Wyatt Routh, brothers William (Bill) T. Rosson Jr. of Holt, Mo and Bryan Rosson of Bonner Springs, KS, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
