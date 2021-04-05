Kurt David Ellison, 58, of Kearney, MO, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021, at Liberty Hospital with family at his side. His death followed a struggle with Myotonic Dystrophy.
Kurt was born Oct. 15, 1962, in Kansas City, MO, the eldest of four children of Glen and Mary (McGinnis) Ellison. He spent most of his life in Kearney where he graduated from high school in 1981. He was united in marriage to Marla Janine Bowles on June 27, 1987. Kurt had a passion for cars, especially his 1967 Mustang GT, and spent many years in the auto parts industry.
Along with his parents Glen and Mary and wife Marla, Kurt leaves his children, Kyle Ellison and Monica Kixmiller (Ty); sisters, Shelly Berry (TJ), Kelly Thuston (Windy) and Terri Greene (Jeff); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Kurt's life at 2:30 p.m., on Friday, April 9, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kearney. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Muscular Dystrophy Association for Myotonic Dystrophy (mda.org).
