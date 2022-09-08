Larry Pendergrast, 73, Bolivar, MO., passed away August 31, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
Larry was born July 4, 1949, to Lawrence and Wilma Pendergrast in Excelsior Springs, MO. He was a graduate of Liberty High School. Larry worked construction and was member of the Carpenters Union.
Larry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and being in his workshop.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, John Pendergrast.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas and wife Stacey Pendergrast, Scot Pendergrast; 7 grandchildren, Nikki, Teela, Chris, Kylie, Alexis, Kayla, and Marisa Pendergrast; 3 great-grandchildren, Chase Maudlin, Bryce Maudlin, Gavin Bauer; siblings, Tommy (Darlene Johnston) Pendergrast, Kay Looney, and Wanda and Tom Holloway.
