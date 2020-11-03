Larry Cummings
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence Kent “Larry” Cummings, 71, on Oct. 29, 2020 at his home in Liberty, MO.
Anyone who knew Larry knew what a great man he was. If you were part of his family, he was your rock. If you were not a part of his family, he still treated you as if you were. Simply put, everyone just loved Lar-Bear. It was an easy thing to do.
Larry was born March 13, 1949, in Kansas City, MO, one of seven sons of Robert and Rosemarie (Dalton) Cummings. He was a graduate of De La Salle High School and Penn Valley Community College.
Let it never be said that Larry led a dull life. He was a Clay County Sheriff's Deputy, owned Dairy Queen in Liberty with his father, owned a disco, and ultimately found his calling as a Registered Nurse. Appropriately, these seemingly disparate careers were tied together by a common thread; one of service for his fellow man.
Family was absolutely the most important thing in Larry’s life. The two most important times of the year for him were the 4th of July and Thanksgiving because that is when the entire family would come together to celebrate.
Larry is survived by his children and spouses: Nathan and Jessica Cummings, Jason and Hannah Cummings, and Krista and Christopher Francisco; grandchildren: Kaylyn (11), Cecilia (9) and Natalie (4); and Larry’s former wife, Joyce. He also leaves his brothers: Craig, Dennis, Richard, Kevin and Keith Cummings; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher.
Larry was unlike anyone else. He was kind and generous. He was tough but sensitive. He was an amazing father, friend, and colleague. He will be loved and missed.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816-781-8228).
