Larry Langhorst, 79, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 6, 2023.
He was born on January 10, 1944, in West Point, Nebraska to Henry C. and Theresa M. (Kaup) Langhorst. After 28 years of teaching and 15 years as a newspaper publisher in Nebraska, he retired to Liberty with his wife Pat in 2011 to be close to family. While living in Liberty, he worked part time at the Mid-Continent Public Library in Smithville and created an educational garden for Hy-Vee in Liberty, where he would host school field trips and educate students about gardening.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia of Liberty, Missouri; two sons, Eric Langhorst and his wife Jayme (Bratschi) of Liberty, Missouri, Kurt Langhorst and his wife Colleen (Tarsney) of Liberty, Missouri; four grandchildren, Addison Langhorst and Scarlet Langhorst (Eric and Jayme), Henry Langhorst and Nate Langhorst (Kurt and Colleen), all of Liberty, Missouri; and a sister-in-law, Mary Langhorst (wife of David) of Omaha, Nebraska.
Larry and Pat are parishioners at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty. Funeral will be held in Howells, Nebraska on September 16 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
