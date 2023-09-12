Larry Langhorst, 79, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 6, 2023.

He was born on January 10, 1944, in West Point, Nebraska to Henry C. and Theresa M. (Kaup) Langhorst. After 28 years of teaching and 15 years as a newspaper publisher in Nebraska, he retired to Liberty with his wife Pat in 2011 to be close to family. While living in Liberty, he worked part time at the Mid-Continent Public Library in Smithville and created an educational garden for Hy-Vee in Liberty, where he would host school field trips and educate students about gardening.

