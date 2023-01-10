Larry Max Hamilton spent his life as an educator, mentor and companion, enjoying a love for life and the fellowship of others. He passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, at the age of 83.

Larry was the oldest of three sons born to Max and Anna Hamilton in Trenton, MO. After excelling in sports during high school and college, he pursued a 40-year career coaching track and field, swimming and diving and football as well as serving as athletic director at William Jewell College. Besides collegiate athletics, Larry managed area age-group swim/dive programs and acted as meet director for Special Olympics. In 1992, he was presented with an Award of Merit from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and in 2001 he was inducted into the William Jewell Hall of Fame.

