Laverne Wilhelmina (Hink) Gruber, 94, of New Bloomfield, Missouri, formerly of Lexington, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 17, 2021.
Laverne was born on June 16, 1927, in Corder, Missouri to Ernest Henry Hink and Adela Katherine Caroline (Schmidt) Hink. On May 27, 1955, she was united in marriage to William (Bill) Louis Gruber, Jr.
Laverne worked for MFA and Dunbrooke Shirt Company. She spent most of her career as a farm wife, and a caregiver for many family and loved ones. In her later years she enjoyed mowing grass and maintaining her home and yard. Laverne was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Lexington.
Laverne is survived by her sister Delsine Fuehring of Higginsville, Missouri; daughter, Barbara Canfield (Chuck) of Lebanon, Missouri; sons David Gruber (Karen) of New Bloomfield, Missouri, Kenneth Gruber (Colleen) of Bolckow, Missouri, and Wendell Gruber (Cheryl) of Holt, Missouri; grandchildren Andrew Gruber, Sarah Gruber (Chris Marshall), Trevor Gruber (Amanda), Brynna Solmonson (Shaun), Jennifer Berhorst (Andrew), and great-granddaughter Brooklynn Berhorst.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill; her brother Melvin Hink, sister Luella Mehrhoff and a stillborn brother.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Trinity United Church of Christ, Lexington. A funeral service will also be on Sunday at the church at 2 p.m. Masks are required. Burial will be in Machpelah Cemetery, Lexington.
Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245.
