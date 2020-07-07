Larry Hawkins, 73, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away June 24, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9th, at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, Missouri. Inurnment in Fairview New Hope Cemetery.
Larry is survived by his son, Kevin Hawkins; his grandson, Draven Hawkins; as well as nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
