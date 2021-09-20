Lawrence Patrick "Pat" Brown, 89, of Holt, Missouri, passed away at noon on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
A visitation is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, Missouri. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 pm. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Asbury Cemetery in Harris, Missouri. Memorial contributions are suggested to Campground Cemetery in Osgood, Missouri.
Pat was born on Oct. 13, 1931, in Seymour, Iowa, to Warner S. and Corda M. (Johnson) Brown. He moved with his family to Osgood, Missouri at a young age, helping on the family farm until he graduated from Galt High School in 1949. Pat joined the U.S. Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War. When returning home he was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Cook on Aug. 14, 1955, at Marlborough Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri. They were blessed with three daughters: Patricia Kay, Catherine Marie and Rebecca Lynn.
Pat's career with General Motors at Leeds spanned 33 years until the plant closed. He then went to work mowing for the Kearney School District for the next 17 years. Pat and Libby were charter members of Northern Hills Baptist Church in Holt, Missouri. Both were very active in their church, attending faithfully for many years.
Pat loved talking and telling stories to anyone with an open ear. He never met a stranger!
Pat was preceded in death by his loving wife Libby; parents, Warner S. and Corda M. Brown; siblings, Carrol Mac Brown, Robert Brown, Rodger Brown and June Johnson.
Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Kay "Trish" Brown, Catherine Marie "Cathy" Compton, Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Clemons and husband Mike; grandchildren (AKA "Eggberts"), Shane Patrick Compton and wife Cara, Hailey Beth Compton Holder and husband Michael, Jordan Michael Clemons and Allie Makenzie Owens and husband Jake; great granddaughters, Reese Elizabeth and Paige Leanna Compton and a great grandson due in October; as well as many nieces and nephews.
"Atta Boy Luther!"
Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
