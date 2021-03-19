Lawrence William "Larry" Hanlon, 84, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born January 27, 1937, in St. Louis, MO, and lived in Turney and Cameron before moving to Liberty in 1987. He served in the US Army, receiving honorable discharge in 1957 and later received his bachelor's degree from Washington University in St. Louis. His career at Ford Motor Company spanned 30 years, where he retired as an electrician in 2000.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Anthony Hanlon, Sr. and Mary Alice (Huemmler) Hanlon; and brothers, Robert Hanlon and Donald Hanlon.
Survivors include: his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann (Mitchell) Hanlon; daughters, Patricia Wolpers (Rick) and Michele Beck (Bill); grandchildren, Ashley Hostikka (Richard), Emily Wolpers and Killian Beck; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Brock and Sadie Hostikka; brother, Edward Hanlon Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, March 26, and services 10:00 am Saturday, March 27, all at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty (816) 781-8228. Burial with military honors at Glenridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. You may read Larry's entire obituary, sign an online guest book or leave a message for the family at www.parklawnfunerals.com.
