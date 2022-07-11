Leila Mae Lotz, 88, of Liberty, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 8, 2022, at home.
She was born July 25, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri to the late John and Esther Swearingin. Leila lived in Liberty since moving there in 1958, where she and her late husband Paul raised three children.
Leila was a member of the Claycomo Church of Christ, where she attended until her death.
Leila was preceded in death by her parents, John & Esther Swearingin; husband, Paul Lotz; son, Phillip Lotz; sister, Mary Louise Robinson; and grandson, Dennis Whitman.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula K. (Bill) Whitman; son, David E. Lotz; brother, Lawrence Swearingin; and a host of other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Terrace Park Funeral Home, 801 NW 108th St. (169 Hwy & Shoal Creek) Kansas City, MO. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Private interment will follow at Terrace Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics.
