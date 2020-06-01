Leinda Sullenger Haddock, age 62, passed away peacefully May 24, 2020. She was born September 4, 1957 in Kansas City, MO to Mary Ann McClaskey and William Ranzy Sullenger. She married her beloved husband, William Galen Haddock, in 1983. She is preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Bradley, her father, Ranzy Sullenger, step-son, William Keith Haddock, and grandson, Fighter Elias Logan. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Sullenger, sister, Denise Asgian (Art), brothers, Bill Sullenger (Sharon) and Mark Sullenger (Amy), husband, William Galen Haddock, step-son, Bryant Haddock (Jenny), daughter, Melissa Forster, daughter, Brittany Pelham (Chris), and 7 grandchildren: Peyton and Camden Forster, Mia and Miley Haddock, and Hunter, Brantley, and Avery Pelham.
Leinda touched so many people and was known for her big smile and even bigger heart. Many knew her as "Sissy" in her younger years. She was always the first to be there if someone needed a hand or was in crisis. She worried about the welfare of others. She also loved animals and animals were drawn to her. She loved her 7 grandchildren with all her heart, and enjoyed attending their gymnastics, BMX, basketball and baseball events.
Leinda was a very compassionate person, and worked very hard her entire life. She was also very patriotic and enjoyed serving her community of Smithville, MO for many years. She was a part of the Rotary Club, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, started a city beautification day, and even received a "Key to the City." Leinda and her husband, Galen, built and ran two car washes together in their community for 27 years. However, her biggest work achievement was opening Ladoga Ridge Winery with her husband in 2011.
Leinda was very well known in her community and was loved by everyone that knew her. She will be missed by her family, friends, and customers. Leinda will be buried at Little Niangua-McCain Cemetery in Preston, MO. The family will be holding a celebration of life for Leinda in September. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made, in honor of Leinda, to NorthCare Hospice House.
