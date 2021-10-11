It is with great sadness that the family of Lennis Leon Lincoln, Liberty, MO, announce his passing on Oct. 8, 2021, at age 64 after several bouts with esophageal cancer. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by the love of those that have visited, called and messaged him over the past several weeks and months.
Lennis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 22 years, Jill; stepson, Patrick McDowell; father, Herschel (Penny); sisters, Sharon Lincoln and Lori Murphy; many nieces and nephews and countless other friends and relatives that will forever cherish the memories of his life well-lived.
Lennis was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis.
A 1975 graduate of Liberty High School, Lennis went on to become a professional house framer and carpenter, having his hand in the construction of many homes and projects in the area and becoming known as “Mister Fix-it” to many of his friends and family. Lennis enjoyed playing softball for many years with his closest friends on the Raleigh Hills All-Stars team, part of the Sunday Night League at Liberty’s City Park. He was often seen driving around town in his pickup truck with his four-legged friend hanging out the window. Lennis will be remembered as an incredible husband, stepfather and friend who made a lasting impact on those in his life and the community he lived in.
A celebration of Lennis’ life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 24th, at Heritage Hall, 117 W. Kansas St. in Liberty. Casual dress is appropriate and masks will be required. The Chiefs game will be made available just as Lennis would have wanted. Attendees will be given the opportunity to share their favorite memories and are encouraged to enjoy a celebratory beer or beverage following the ceremony at home to honor his life.
Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice Care for their exceptional care and support during Lennis’ final days.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
