Leo Frank Lusher passed on Dec. 25, 2020 in his home in Kansas City, Missouri. Frank Lusher was born Nov. 3, 1929 in Pueblo, Colorado to Leo Claude and Gladys Ella Anne (Peery) Lusher. He was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister Lois Claytor and his older brother Mason Lusher. He was raised in a small community of Montour, Idaho where he married his childhood sweetheart, Verna May Newell. He is a graduate of Northwest Bible College, Assembly of God in Seattle Washington and was ordained with the Assembly of God church serving for a few years as pastor of a small church in Homedale, Idaho. With three children and a growing family he accepted a position in Kansas City, Missouri, moving there in 1954 and worked as a bookkeeper for the Opie Brush company in the accounting department. Later he accepted a position with the state of Illinois as an auditor for the state prison system. After returning to Missouri in 1974, he became a business sales tax auditor for the Missouri Department of Revenue. He retained this position until his retirement after 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Delle (Roberts) Lusher. Also surviving him are his six children from his first marriage; Laura Jean Paxton, Ralph Lusher, Claude Lusher, Eudell Lusher, Douglas Lusher and Julie Calegari, and his three step-daughters; Sandra Zornes, Jeanette Cardwell, and Linda Steffens. He also leaves 13 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
His dedication to his family and his devotion to his faith along with his quirky sense of humor will be remembered by all who loved him.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Nebo Cemetery, c/o Eleanor Kelly, 7123 Raines Road, Liberty, MO 64068. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
