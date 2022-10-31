Leon Robert Probasco, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on May 25, 1950 to Nadean Jones and Robert Probasco. He was raised on a farm in Dunlap, Iowa and moved to Kansas City, Missouri to raise his family. Leon is survived by his wife of 50 years Kristy Probasco, brother Tom Probasco, three daughters and son in laws Laura (Roy) Probasco Johnson, Leah (Drew) Probasco Burns and Sara (Bobby) Probasco Vivoda, and his six grandsons, Braxton, Grayson, Jameson, Oliver, Pryor, Nico, and babies to be born. He was preceded in death by his parents Nadean and Robert and his sister Karla.

Leon graduated from Graceland University and received his master's degree in social work from the University of Kansas. He was a longtime psychotherapist in the Kansas City area, serving those in need of mental health services. He was a gentle listener and sounding board for his clients and their families. To his friends and family, Leon was always around for a laugh, words of encouragement and a big embrace. He will be missed dearly by his Graceland friends the Ya-Yas and the Yo-Yos.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.