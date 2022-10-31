Leon Robert Probasco, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on May 25, 1950 to Nadean Jones and Robert Probasco. He was raised on a farm in Dunlap, Iowa and moved to Kansas City, Missouri to raise his family. Leon is survived by his wife of 50 years Kristy Probasco, brother Tom Probasco, three daughters and son in laws Laura (Roy) Probasco Johnson, Leah (Drew) Probasco Burns and Sara (Bobby) Probasco Vivoda, and his six grandsons, Braxton, Grayson, Jameson, Oliver, Pryor, Nico, and babies to be born. He was preceded in death by his parents Nadean and Robert and his sister Karla.
Leon graduated from Graceland University and received his master's degree in social work from the University of Kansas. He was a longtime psychotherapist in the Kansas City area, serving those in need of mental health services. He was a gentle listener and sounding board for his clients and their families. To his friends and family, Leon was always around for a laugh, words of encouragement and a big embrace. He will be missed dearly by his Graceland friends the Ya-Yas and the Yo-Yos.
Leon made lasting memories camping in the hills of Iowa, starting Beatles sing-a-longs, playing with his grandchildren, advocating for the environment, and exploring new ways to help others. Leon was an avid climate activist and encourages everyone to do their part to reduce their carbon footprint.
Kris, Tom, Laura, Leah and Sara would like to thank the staff at KU Med and Evergreen Hospice for their incredible care and comfort during Leon’s last days. A Celebration of Life will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 3rd at Magnolia Events Brookside, 624 East 63rd St KC, MO. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Boyer Valley Wellness Center in Dunlap, IA, Graceland University Alumni Association, Lewy Body Dementia Association, or your preferred environmental organization.
