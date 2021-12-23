Leona Mae Brumley
Leona Brumley, 87, of Kearney, Missouri passed away Dec. 21 2021 at home with her two daughters by her side.
She was born Jan. 16 1934 in Holt, Missouri to Vernon Wyant and Edna Mae Wyant.
Leona later moved to Kearney and married Clarence Edward Brumley in Sept. of 1950.
Clarence passed away Dec. 1 1981.
She will be missed very much since she was one of the kindest and most generous person you could ask for.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband of 31 years, 2 brothers Raymond Elza and Dale Wyant, and 1 sister Gladys Telfer.
Leona is survived by 2 brothers, Franklin (Dutch) Syphert of Polo Missouri and Joe Wyant of Independence, Missouri, 2 daughters, Shirley Springer, Cindy Stahl and son-n-law Ed all of Kearney, 2 grandsons, Edward Stahl ll and Aaron Stahl, 1 great-grandson, Carson Edward Wayne Stahl.
Graveside services will be held at noon Dec. 29 at Fairview Cemetery in Kearney Missouri.
