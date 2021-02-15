Leonard A. Studer (aged 90 years), son of Herman and Maude (Glawe) Studer was born in rural Corwith, Iowa on Dec. 28, 1930. He passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at his son’s home in Camus, Washington surrounded by family.
He married Mary Catherine “Kaye” (Smith) on June 1, 1954 in Wesley, Iowa. They enjoyed 66 years of married life. To this union was born Barb (Paul) Dietrich, Jerry (Myrna), Marilyn (John) Walter, David (Jayme), Jeanie (Joe) Gorman, Tom, and Jim (Richard Todd). He is also survived by his brothers Rollin (Maxine), Merlin (Mary Jo), and Kermit (Judy), 15 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Leonard was preceded in death by both of his parents, brothers Herman Eugene and Donovan, son Tom, parents-in-law Richard and Esther Smith, brothers-in-law Rae and Gary Smith, son-in-law John Walter, and great grandson Corbin Walter.
To begin his married life, he farmed in several farms throughout Iowa. He transitioned to federal food inspection in 1963 and spent 38 years in that profession. When he retired, Leonard worked at Northstar Garden Center in Liberty, Missouri for 14 years. In September, 2016 he moved with Kaye to Camas, Washington to live with his son and daughter-in law on their farm spending time shepherding the flock, mowing the yard, and enjoying time in the workshop. He loved woodworking and made approximately 80 rocking chairs for family, friends, and various customers. Leonard was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. He also served in the US Army during the Korean War in 1950.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Rosary at 10:15 am and Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty. Burial in Glenridge Cemetery. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
