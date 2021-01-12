Leonard Earl Hunt, 71, of Holt, Missouri passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the North Kansas City Hospital. He was born Dec. 8, 1949 in Clinton, Mo., the son of John B. Hunt and Idella M. (Hudgens) Hunt.
Leonard married Carla Rae McDaniel in Pleasant Valley, Mo., on Dec. 31, 1989. She survives of the home.
He was a lifelong millwright, working with his father at Midwest Conveyor, then worked for General Motors, and finally, the last 31 years with Ford Motor Company in Claycomo, Mo. Leonard honorably served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife, surviving are one son, Matthew Hunt, Parkville, Mo.; one daughter, Megan Perry and her husband Matthew, Kansas City, Mo.; one granddaughter, Millie Rae Perry; his furry friends, Sally, Lucy and Binx; grandpuppies, Moose and Peanut; and grandkitty, Polly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Michelle LeAnn Hunt on May 18, 1992.
Where do you find the words to accurately describe a person who was an amazing husband and father, the world's best papa, avid race car lover, hunter, and fisher? There is no possible way to put into words what this man meant to us.
Leonard was a mentor to many and loved by all. His extraordinary work ethic and love for his family is what made Leonard, Leonard. He absolutely loved the work he did and the people that became his work family. As many of his Ford coworkers would say, he was the hot dog master as he was always cooking out on his massive homemade grill so he could feed everyone he possibly could.
He cared deeply for those who he surrounded himself with and made new friends with anyone who he came across. He loved spending time with his extraordinary wife going down to their favorite spot at Eureka Springs, Arkansas for vacation or taking a horse-drawn carriage ride through the Country Club Plaza during the holidays.
His love and passion was hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He enjoyed nothing more than going up North to hunt with his buddies or take his wife, kiddos and buddies out fishing throughout the years late into the night waiting for the big catch.
Racing was another passion that he enjoyed. He loved nothing more than spending time out on the old dirt-tracks. He built several of the first modifieds in the Kansas City metro area during those early years. He built championship race cars and was awarded the I-70 Speedway Champion Owner Award for NASCAR Street Stock. One of his best buddies he raced with, Larry Martin, said that every race car he ever built dominated the track. "He was the best friend I ever had, he enjoyed what he did and there was nothing he couldn't build and make into a championship car," Martin said.
Being a family man is where you saw a different side of Leonard. He was proud of his two children for different reasons and was always there to cheer them on in whatever capacity or event they wanted to be a part of. One of his proudest moments was him seeing his two children go off to college and now continuing to further their education. His little granddaughter, Millie, was one of his greatest treasures and she loved her papa. They would dance together to her favorite music by Cusco where she would yell, "Grammy dance! Papa dance!", eat junk food together and hug each other unconditionally.
He will be deeply missed by his wife and children. The Hunt family was close and will remain close to remember the man that created the incredible family there is today. His legacy of loving, caring, mentoring and compassion for all those he knew will live on forever.
To the best of us and Momma's love of her life, we will miss you every day and cherish the memories you left along with the extraordinary life you gave to each and every one of us.
We love you more than you could ever imagine.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing observed for both the visitation and the funeral service. Interment will be in the Englewood Cemetery. Military services will be at the grave under the direction of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1894, Clinton. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.