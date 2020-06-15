Leroy “Roy” Tyler Bradeen 1945-2020
Roy Bradeen passed on to Heaven on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at his home, in Liberty, Mo where he was under the care of Liberty Hospital Hospice.
He was born in Plymouth, New Hampshire on March 7, 1945 to Walter and Velma (Tyler) Bradeen. He grew up in Unity, Maine where he graduated from Unity-Freedom High School in 1962. He participated in sports and was a good baseball and basketball player. After high school, he attended Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland, training as an electrician. Here, he excelled in their top training program. He then worked for SD Warren Paper Mill as an electrician until his father was injured in the mid 1960’s. He then came back to Unity to work with his father in his plumbing and electrical business, eventually taking this over when his father retired in 1975. Roy also enlisted in the Us Air National Guard Reserves and served as a radio repairman from April 30th, 1966 to May 16th, 1971.
In 1995, Roy moved to Liberty, Mo, where he continued to work as a plumber and electrician and married Sonja (Hunt) Bradeen on June 1st, 1996. He eventually retired from full-time work in 2010 at age 65 from Minder Plumbing, but continued to help those in need of his services.
During Roy and Sonja’s 24 years of marriage, they enjoyed their family, their friends and their church, Liberty Christian Fellowship, where he was baptized in 2012. Roy was an avid reader, and loved to golf and spent many days on the golf courses. He and Sonja would travel back to Maine every summer to his lake cabin on Unity Lake to spend time with family and friends golfing and enjoying Maine. He also enjoyed his yearly trips with long-time friends, Greg, Don, and John to Myrtle Beach, SC to play golf.
Roy has 2 Children, 2 step-children, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter and Velma Bradeen, his sister, Susan Bradeen and brother, Jack Bradeen. Survivors include his wife, Sonja, Roy’s daughter, Billie (Bradeen) MacLean, her husband Aaron Maclean, his grand-daughters Kayla and Macy of Ashland, Maine. His son, Rex Bradeen, his wife Heather (Roach) Bradeen, and his grandson’s Wes and Owen of Jericho, Vermont. His step-children, James Hunt and Robin (Hunt) Minder, her husband, Tim Minder, grandchildren Tyler Minder, wife Kiley (Bennett) Minder, Tanner Minder, wife Carson (Brehm) Minder, Tessa Minder and great-grandchildren, Rowan and Silas.
Brother, Rodney Bradeen, his wife Ann (Oliver) Bradeen, Sister, Sylena (Bradeen) Lowry, In-laws, Richard and Lee Curnow and Marcia Reid, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved.
Roy will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends.
If you would like to honor Roy, donations can be sent in his name to
Liberty Christian Fellowship at 1815 W Liberty Drive, Liberty, MO 64068
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements Fry Bross & Spidle Funeral Home 816-628-4411
