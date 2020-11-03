Leslie Ray "Les" VanBibber, 73, a lifelong Liberty resident, passed away Nov. 1, 2020. He was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Liberty, MO. He was the son of Edward Patrick VanBibber and Frances J. (Harris) Van Bibber Harbaugh. Les had three siblings, Carl Caylor, Roberta Gibbs and Edna Jackson.
Les served in the US Army in Vietnam, receiving a Bronze Star, and was a member of VFW Post 4043 and American Legion Post 95. His career with Clay County Government spanned more than 30 years, retiring as Superintendent of Buildings in 2001. On Nov. 12, 2016, Les was honored by the City of Liberty with a declaration of a day in his honor. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Les was preceded in death by his previous wife, Sondra (Atkins) VanBibber. He leaves his wife, Sharon (Baker) VanBibber; stepchildren, Lorrie Crochet (Jon), Lisa Nelson (Steve), Wayne Brown (Julie), Lydia Smith (Gary), Dana Mehrens (Bobby) and Shannon Henry and Whitson Henry; 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty, MO. Burial with military honors in Glenridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.