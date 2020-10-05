Lewis Waller Tapp Jr., 90, of rural Liberty, MO and Oak Pointe of Kearney, died Sept. 30, 2020 at Liberty Hospital.
Lewis was born on Jan. 4, 1930, near Kearney, MO, the youngest child of Lewis Waller and Mary Jane (Searcy) Tapp. He was united in marriage to Joyce Wood on Oct. 15, 1955, in Liberty, MO. She survives him. They had planned to celebrate 65 years of marriage this month.
He attended Estes School, Franklin Grade School and graduated from Liberty High School in 1947. He also attended William Jewell College and served in the Army during the Korean War.
Lewis was a cattle feeder and he raised hogs. He was a member of Farm Bureau, Clay County Protective Association, Liberty Hills Country Club and lifelong member of Chandler Baptist Church.
Lewis is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Gary Edlin of Liberty, MO, Brenda and Richard McFadden of Liberty, MO and Karen and John Sprugel of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren, Cody (Delaney) McFadden, Emily McFadden, Jessica Edlin, Ryan Sprugel, Jaclyn Edlin and Drew Sprugel; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Everly.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Fred Tapp; and two sisters, Laura Binns and Lorene Carson.
A drive-thru visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the parking lot of Chandler Baptist Church, 11401 Hwy 33, Liberty, MO.
Private graveside services will be held at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Chandler Baptist Church or a charitable organization of your choice.
You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
