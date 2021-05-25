Lila Marie (Carroll) Weatherford, passed away May 23, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and memorial services at 3 p.m. all on Saturday, June 5 at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty, MO 64068. Memorial services will be Livestreamed by the Church, call Church Archer for information. Private inurnment will be conducted in Bacon Chapel Cemetery in Lentner, MO.
Lila was born May 16, 1925 in Shelby County, MO to Wayne Russell Carroll and Viola (Dahn) Carroll. She graduated High School from Shelbina H.S. class of 1943.
Lila worked as a waitress in her early teens, worked Pratt and Whitney in Kansas City producing radar antenna for military airplanes during WWII, and worked in a poultry processing plant. She started and ran a daycare (The Tottery) from her home in the 1950s, worked for the Clarence, Mo and South Shelby School Districts as a cafeteria worker, was an advertising salesperson for Townsend Communications and help managed her husband’s trucking business.
A lifetime member of the Methodist Church, she most recently attended Liberty United Methodist Church in Liberty, MO. She also served as a member of the Board of Directors for Della C. Lamb, and was a member of United Methodist Women. Lila was a longtime volunteer in her church serving on various committees, teaching Sunday School, supporting missions work – especially combating human trafficking - and supporting City Union Mission. She was also active in community volunteer work as a reading tutor, served with Meals on Wheels and Immacolata Manor Thrift Shop, where she continued to volunteer until her most recent hospitalization.
Lila was preceded in death by her husband Bob S. Weatherford (m. July 1943), and a son, Alan Weatherford. She is survived by her brother Ivan (DeEtte) Carroll of Clarence, MO; daughter-in-law Carol (Alan’s wife) of Eldon, MO, grand-daughter Robin Weatherford (h. Frank Mendoza) of Columbia, MO (great-grandsons, Zettye Brown and William Ayers and great-granddaughter Hanna Ayers), granddaughter Molly (Eric) Sappington of Oceanside, OR (great-grandsons Jack and Johnny); son Dale Weatherford of St. Augustine, FL, grandson Rex (Cathy) Weatherford of Shelbina, MO (great-granddaughters Caroline, Grace, Marley and great-grandson Wyatt), granddaughter Tatum (Jason) Bilbro of Ozark, MO (great-granddaughters Mirae and Mirielle); son Paul (Marlene) Weatherford of Kansas City, MO, granddaughter Whitney (James) Mueller of Arnold, MO (great-granddaughter Katie and great-grandson Andrew), granddaughter Alyssa (Edgar) Smith of Kansas City, MO (great-granddaughter Lucy and great-grandson Elliot), grandson Paul (Rachael) Weatherford of Chesterfield, MO (great-grandson Oliver); son Carl (Kim) Weatherford of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, grandson Duy Weatherford, grandson Luke (Tiffany) Weatherford of Ft. Smith, AR (great-granddaughter Adelyn and great-grandsons Dray and Dax), granddaughter Carly (Dustin) Collyge (and great-granddaughters Smith and Elle); as well as numerous nieces and nephews, both grand and great!
Arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
