Lin Hessel, 76, of Marshall, MO, died Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with Dr. Victor E. “Skip” Hessel and William W. Harlow officiating. Family inurnment will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Muddy Fork Cemetery near Holt, MO. Memorials are suggested to The Gideons International and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com
