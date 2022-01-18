June 28, 1944 - Jan. 13, 2022
Linda Dianne (Scott) Stafford, 77 of Gladstone, MO passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 13th 2022, with her grandchildren by her side.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 22nd at North Cross Methodist Church, 1321 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64118.
Linda was born June 28th, 1944 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born and raised in St Joseph, MO and graduated high school at Central High.
Linda volunteered at several places throughout her life including Cedar of Liberty nursing home, Hillcrest Ministry, and the Good Samaritan Project.
She is preceded in death by: Parents Dale and Mildred Scott, Grandparents Lee & Nara Murphy, Son Scott Stafford and Husband Charles Stafford.
Survived by: Uncle Bob Murphy; Son Eric Stafford (Frank); Michelle Stirnaman (Mike); three grandchildren, Michael Calderon (Roenicka), Alyssa Calderon (Brett), and Andrew Stirnaman; Great-grandchildren, Maddox, Paxton, Lennox, Theodore, and Ashky.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.