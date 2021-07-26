Linda Kaye Clymore, 74, of Liberty, MO, passed away July 21, 2021.
A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., and the memorial services at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, all at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. Inurnment will be at a later date in New Hope Cemetery of Liberty.
Linda was born July 31, 1946, in Bokoshe, OK to Roy and Lillian Baker. She left school to get married on May 5, 1962 to Charles L. Clymore, Sr. at the age of 15. They were married 54 years before his passing. Linda later went back and got her GED. She worked a variety of jobs over the years. Linda loved to travel; they enjoyed many cruises, a trip to Germany, as well as many other destinations. She enjoyed visiting family, especially going to South Carolina every year for visits. Linda enjoyed making specialty candles and she owned a bookstore, Books and More, for many years. Linda was an avid reader and had a unique sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Charles L. Clymore, Sr; and her siblings, Tommy Rogers, Jacob “Ray” Rogers, Harvey Rogers, Charles “Clarence” Rogers and Jeffie Wright.
Linda is survived by: her children, Charles L. “Chuck” Clymore, Jr (Tana), and Kellie Armstrong (James); her four grandchildren, Kristen McCoy (John), Christopher Clymore, Jimmy Armstrong and Jake Armstrong; her four great-grandchildren, Ari, Dougie, Athena and Rayven; her sister, Jean Gunter; as well as other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
