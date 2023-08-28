Linda Lou Livingston passed away peacefully on August 23, 2023, at the age of 82 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 27, 1941, in Holt, MO. Her greatest joy was her family.

She is best known as “Granny." She opened her home and her heart to everyone she met and loved hosting holiday parties, especially her fall parties. She was loving, giving, strong and full of grace.

