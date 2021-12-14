Linda “Marilyn” Tyson, 76, of Smithville, MO passed away, December 13, 2021.
She was born on May 25, 1945, to Lloyd Mast and Dixie Blanche (Harding) Barber in North Kansas City, MO. Marilyn grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School.
On September 20, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Ronald J. Tyson. After their marriage, they lived in the Smithville area. Her husband Ron, passed away May 4, 2007.
Marilyn attended the First Christian Church in Smithville. She was a member of the Smithville American Legion Auxiliary and the Xi Sigma Sorority. Marilyn loved spending time with her family and friends and spent her free time reading.
She retired from Darr’s Elite Cleaners in Smithville.
Marilyn was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughters, Ronda (David) Anderson and Rebecca Henshaw; six grandchildren, Leann (Sean) Vermillion, Cameron Anderson, Casey Anderson (Elizabeth Bettes), Cody (Cierra) Anderson, Jaci (Chris) Ebert and Callie (Jacob) Vinyard; great-grandchildren, Constance Vermillion, Paisley Anderson and Wyatt Vinyard; brothers, Fred (Nancy) Barber, Ken (Eileen) Barber and Jack Barber; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
Memorial Service: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, with visitation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Donations may be made to the Smithville American Legion Auxiliary.
