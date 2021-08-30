What is perseverance? In the dictionary it says persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success. Linda Thomas was the definition of perseverance because she lived her life overcoming the statistics and the obstacles that often stood in her way. Whether it was learning to do a back flip as a child, riding dressage, or climbing the stairs of her alma mater William Jewell College post double lung transplant. She never gave up.
Linda Thomas, age 53, passed away quietly on Wednesday evening, Aug. 25, 2021, at 6:18 pm. She leaves behind her parents, Dwayne and Karol Thomas of Liberty, MO; her sister and brother-in-law, Kristen and Charles Johnson of Lake Saint Louis, MO; her nephew, Bryan Johnson and his wife Ashlee of Columbia, MO; her great nieces and nephews, Peyton, Rory, Elijah, and Emerson; and of course the family and friends she so treasured. Linda had been admitted to Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri five days earlier for hospice care after five weeks at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. She grew up living with Cystic Fibrosis, developed CF related Diabetes in her early twenties, underwent a double lung transplant in 2017, shattered her leg in 2020, and learned four weeks prior to her death she had bile duct and liver cancer which had spread.
Linda was born in North Kansas City Hospital to Dwayne and Karol Thomas of Liberty, MO in October of 1967. A proud Libra, we often teased her about not being able to make up her mind. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1986 where she was a member of the National Honor Society, played on the Girls Tennis Team, was a part of L-Club, Symphonic Band, Concert Choir, and a member of the Award winning ‘85-‘86 Pom Pom squad. She also participated in the school musicals each year. She went on to attend William Jewell College in Liberty, where she graduated in ‘90 with her Bachelors of Science degree in Communications. She was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority, and enjoyed working behind the scenes in the Theater Department. After college she entered the work world. Initially she worked for Sherry’s Dance Academy, but soon moved into the medical world working with Principle Insurance. She was forced to go on disability from Blue Cross Blue Shield in 2007 where she spent many years working as the Assistant to the Medical Director and Board of Directors, and eventually earned her Broker's License.
Having a photographic mind, Linda could remember everything that happened in her life to the smallest of details. She loved Broadway musicals, and everything Disney. Her bond with Nature connected her with that pinch of Cherokee heritage, for which she was so proud. Her summers at Timber Trails Day Camp while growing up held some of her favorite memories, and built the strongest friendships. Friendship rocks, arrowheads, and feathers were among her most treasured items to collect. She was happiest in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado where we spent many family vacations growing up, but she was just as content with sinking her feet into the sands of the beaches along the ocean fronts. She loved a good thunderstorm, and the movement of water whether it was crashing waves of the ocean, the dance of a creek, or the stillness of a lake. She liked being at one with Nature and the Universe. She grew up attending Second Baptist Church in Liberty, was baptized as a child, and very active with working in the Nursery, attending Vacation Bible School during the summer, being a part of Youth Group, and singing in the Youth Choir. Her faith was her anchor in recent years as she made and then endured her decision to get her double lung transplant in December 2017. Linda loved music, all kinds, however John Denver, Simon and Garfunkel, and Garth Brooks were at the top of the list. She was a writer. A thinker. And practiced gratitude of the opportunities, the life, the family, and friends she had been given in this lifetime.
Linda led a full life. And she may have colored outside the lines on occasion to create her perfect masterpiece. Linda sought out adventures. She danced in the rain. And she took people into her heart unconditionally. Almost to a fault. Linda believed in kindness. And she was both generous with her time and money when people needed her. Elmo made her giggle. Kermit inspired her to search for the Rainbow Connection, while Dr. Seuss was her philosopher. She loved animals, but was drawn most to Friesian Horses and Cats. She even had hopes at one time to buy a foal named Orion that captured her heart at his birth. He grew in popularity, and quietly became a dream to chase as her health declined. She literally followed his career, was in touch with his owners, until the last six months of her life. Throughout her life Linda persevered. Despite the multiple hospitalizations a year she remained positive and hopeful for what might still be. She inspired people. Motivated them to never give up. And when she left this Earth to join the Heavenly realm I want to imagine she was greeted by some of her favorite faces. And that the reunion was filled with laughter, hugs, and the threads of love that bind. “Life's just one great journey. It's a road we travel as we go from point A to point B. What makes that journey worthwhile is the people we choose to travel with, the people we hold close as we take steps into the darkness and blindly make our way through life. They're the people who matter.” ~ Dr. Seuss.
There will be a Celebration of Life service Oct. 9, 2021 at Park Lawn Northland Chapel in Liberty, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., with the Service following at 3. In lieu of flowers donations in Linda’s memory can be made to the following; Shelter Friends, 512 Leaning Woods Street, Saint Charles, MO 63301 or Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141.
You may share a message with Linda’s family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
