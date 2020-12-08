Lionel “Bub” Dramann, 99, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Dec. 4, 2020 while surrounded by family. Born on April 18, 1921 amidst record blizzard conditions in Zurich, Kansas, he was the third of 13 children born to Edwin Herman Dramann and Irene Albina Senecal. Lionel is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean, and all but two siblings. See dwnwhitechapel.com for full obituary.

