Lloyd Coburn “Coby” Erskine III, born on November 22, 1960 in Gardiner, Maine, peacefully took his final nap on February 21, 2022, at the age of 61.
A spirited dreamer and adventurer whose imagination and creativity flourished throughout his entire life and illuminated many hearts and dazzled even brighter than his world-renowned 4th of July firework display. A professional breakdancer, astronaut, race car driver, and storyteller; Lloyd will always be remembered “remembering," and when he was “remembering," you knew you were in for a good laugh, because he is that funny. With an extensive vocabulary, he was a champion of cross-word puzzles, which Tuffy the cat will surely be again laying across. Lloyd had many talents; master chef, avid golfer, inventor, and “Mr. Fix-It-All," just to name a few, but no matter what he was doing, one thing stayed unchanged, his attire; there was never a day where a New England Patriots article was not being donned.
Dearly loved, you will be immeasurably missed.
Lloyd has joined his mother, Eileen; Father, Lloyd Jr.; Aunt Winifred Buckley, and the best pet pack imaginable at the pearly white gates.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Diane; his children: Robin (Josh), CJ, and Vanessa (the Princess); sisters: Wendy (Don), Laura (Bob), Alice (Ross), and Diane (Mike); grandchildren: Clarissa and Ellie; fur-baby: Coco Bean; Grandpuppies: Wego, Thor, Simone, Tia, and Royce, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Following his wishes, there will not be a service, but well-wishers are encouraged to write a note of farewell on your favorite cold beverage of choice and drink it in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the Kearney Food Pantry or a charity of your choice.
