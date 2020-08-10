Lloyd Russell "Boss" Spry, 90, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at his home in Polo, MO, with loved ones at his side.
Lloyd was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Missouri City, MO. He was the youngest of three children born to William Wesley Spry and Vivian Allene (Stephens) Spry.
Lloyd graduated from Liberty High School. On July 10, 1949, he married Betty Lou Farris and three children were born to this union.
Lloyd began his life as a farmer. After the flood of 1951, he also began working construction. During his career in Commercial Construction, Lloyd worked as a Superintendent for Clell Watson, Phillips, Schoonover Brothers, F. J. Mobley, and Hoffman-Cortes Construction Companies.
Lloyd enjoyed flying, earning his Private Pilot's License, Commercial Pilot's License and Flight Instructor's License. He and Betty owned and operated the Missouri City Airport, where he ran a flight school, teaching many people how to fly. During this time he also did crop dusting.
Lloyd and Betty sold the airport in 1977 and moved to Polo, MO, where they once again engaged in farming. Upon his retirement, Lloyd and Betty enjoyed traveling, camping and tractor shows.
Lloyd was active in 4-H and FFA, first as a member and then as a mentor for his children and grandchildren. He served on the boards of the Missouri City School District, MARC, PWSD #3 of Ray County, and Green Hills Telephone.
While he collected several different brands of tractors, John Deere were his favorite. Lloyd was a member of the Lathrop Antique Car, Tractor and Engine Club. He spent many years at their show grounds, showing tractors and demonstrating how to make rope. He made hundreds of jump ropes over the years for school children at the Living History Days Small Farmers' Reunion.
