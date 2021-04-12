Lloyd Wilson Searcy was born on Oct. 6, 1927 on a farm near Kearney, Missouri. His parents were Wilson Searcy and Laura Elizabeth (Bettie) Tapp. They moved to a farm east of Liberty, Missouri. Lloyd attended eight grades at one-room Carroll School. He graduated from Liberty High School, was drafted and served in the army 1946-1947. He attended William Jewell College on the GI Bill. Lloyd and Wilma Privett met at college and were married in 1952.
Lloyd’s lifetime career was livestock farming and he was involved in numerous activities supporting agricultural and community organizations. Lloyd was Board Chairman of United Cooperative, and President of both Clay County Farm Bureau and Clay County Livestock Association. He also served on the Clay County Extension Council, Clay County Planning and Zoning Commission, Public Water Supply District 4 and the Missouri City School Board. Lloyd was a deacon at Chandler Baptist Church for many years.
Lloyd is predeceased by his parents, and sons, Edward Lee and Paul David. He is survived by his wife, Wilma, and sons, Stephen Wayne, Kenneth Ray and Dean Lloyd, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Lloyd will be held at Chandler Baptist Church, 11401 Hwy. 33, Liberty at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Building Fund of Chandler Baptist Church.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
