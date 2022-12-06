Lois J. Santoro, 88, of Kearney, passed away November 14 at Valley Manor. She is survived by 3 sons; Richard Corkle (Becky), Ron Corkle (Jenna), and Bobby Corkle (Penny), 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Roumell. There will be a Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 14 at Church of the Annunciation in Kearney. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Lois lived most of her life in the Kansas City area and the last 21 years in Kearney. She loved animals and enjoyed helping her neighbors at her senior citizen complex. She will be missed by the Jones family, the Yeager family, and the Logan family, along with many others.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.