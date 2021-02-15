Lola Pauline Van Slyke
(October 15, 1932 – February 9, 2021)
Visitation at Park Lawn Northland Chapel in Liberty, Missouri
Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Lola Pauline Erickson Van Slyke was born on Oct. 15, 1932 on her grandparents' farm near Amsterdam, MO to Clarence and Celeta (Halfert) Erickson. The farm is a Century Farm still owned by her cousin Martin Halfert. She attended first grade in Merwin, MO until her family moved to Amsterdam, MO and then attended the Amsterdam School where she graduated in 1950. Pauline was blessed with many friends, several of them her cousins. After graduation she came to Kansas City to work as keypunch operator.
Her family owned and operated the Erickson General Store in Amsterdam for many years. Pauline was very involved in the operation of the store and interacting with the community.
On Aug. 1, 1953 Pauline and Jimmie were united in marriage, and happily married for 67 years. Carolyn, Marilyn and Douglas were born to this union.
Pauline was the cafeteria manager at Eastgate Junior High for 27 years where she enjoyed her coworkers/friends and made delicious cinnamon rolls.
Pauline accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at Amsterdam Baptist Church. She was baptized on her 9th birthday in Miami Creek at Vinton Ford. She served at Winnwood Baptist Church in Kansas City and at Second Baptist Church in Liberty as a Sunday school teacher, vacation bible school teacher and served mostly in the kitchens.
Pauline was a loving and caring “Granny” to her six grandchildren, Alys (Adam) Newport, Niclas (Megan) Dreyer, Adam Dreyer, Laci Bostick, Shawn (Katie) Van Slyke and Sarah Van Slyke and seven great-grandchildren, Masey and Kinsey Amberson, Sam and Wren Dreyer and Logan, Madeline and Josie Van Slyke. She enjoyed attending their many school, sports and church activities. So many wonderful memories were made and cherished at the family cabin and family dinners.
Pauline lived a full life of service and experiences. She enjoyed hand work, reading and volunteering. She and Jimmie volunteered at Liberty Hospital for 18 years. The last few years even though her health was failing she and Jimmie went to see friends in nursing homes.
Pauline is survived by her husband Jimmie, her children, Carolyn (Bob) Dreyer, Marilyn (Andy) Whiteaker and Douglas (Staci) Van Slyke, her six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Clarence &Celeta Erickson, and her brothers Duane and his wife Sue and Boyd and his wife May.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St., Liberty, MO 64068; Liberty Hospital Auxiliary, 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty, MO 64068; or Crossroads Hospice, 2900 NE 60th Street, Suite 150, Gladstone, MO 64119.
